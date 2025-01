WCC's Red Delicious Jefferey five-pack delivers a heady hit of tasty flavor and robust effects. Each pack contains five perfectly crafted .65g infused joints, ideal for that solo session or sharing with your buds. Crafted from top-shelf Red Delicious flower—a cross of Apple Fritter and Kush Mints—these minis are infused with THCa diamonds, premium kief, and natural terpenes. While the typical "apple a day" might keep the doctor away, this five-pack of Red Delicious Jefferey's keeps a smile on your face.

read more