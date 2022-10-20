About this product
Sour Lemon Live Resin Sauce by West Coast Cure is a Sativa leaning extract that merges the delicious and refreshing flavors of lemons and fruit punch. Instilling an upbeat mindset with a creative kicker, this citrus-centric sugar is known to energize, motivate, and arouse the consumer’s creative juices. A great daytime dab, Sour Lemon’s effects create a sense of inspired relaxation that motivates the psyche.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC