West Coast Cure’s Sour Lemon Live Resin Sugar is a Sativa leaning hybrid that combines the delicious and refreshing flavors of lemons and fruit punch. Generating an upbeat mindset with a creative kicker, this citrus-centric sugar is known to energize, motivate, and arouse the consumer’s creative juices. A great daytime dab, Sour Lemon’s effects create a sense of inspired relaxation that motivates the psyche.

