Strawberry Banana Live Resin Sauce by WCC is one delicious dab. A hybridized concentrate extracted from exceptional genetics, it captures the essence and power of the Strawberry Banana strain that was first cultivated by DNA Genetics. A byproduct of the sophisticated cross of Crockett's Banana Kush and a strawberry phenotype of Bubblegum, this sauce has a distinctly sweet and smooth flavor that features a candied banana finish.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.