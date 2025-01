Discover the essence of WCC's Strawberry Cough 0.5g Liquid Rosin Cartridge, a pure expression of its sativa-dominant genetics. Extracted from a Strawberry Fields and classic Haze cross, this half-gram cart offers a nectar-like palate underpinned by a zesty exhale that elevates your vibe. Each draw delivers a smooth, robust vapor designed to provide an uplifting and euphoric effect. Solventless and loaded with all-natural terpenes, Strawberry Cough offers a potent pull with every use.



read more