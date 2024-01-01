The Strawberry Jam .5g Rosin Cart is the perfect 510 cartridge when you're looking to preserve your chill. Meticulously crafted from freshly harvested, handpicked flowers, this half-gram tank of solvent-free rosin boasts unparalleled purity and effect. Elevate your vaping experience with a luscious pull of ripe strawberries, delivering an unforgettable, terpene-rich vibe-shift that satisfies.
*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.