The Strawberry Jam .5g Rosin Cart is the perfect 510 cartridge when you're looking to preserve your chill. Meticulously crafted from freshly harvested, handpicked flowers, this half-gram tank of solvent-free rosin boasts unparalleled purity and effect. Elevate your vaping experience with a luscious pull of ripe strawberries, delivering an unforgettable, terpene-rich vibe-shift that satisfies.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility

Show more