Strawberry OGz T3 Cold Cure Rosin delivers a vibe-shift experience rooted in legendary genetics, crossing Strawbery Meltshake with OGZ 28. This solventless extract showcases a terpene profile rich in limonene and caryophyllene, offering bold notes of sweet berries with a subtle gassy undertone. Expertly crafted for connoisseurs, its creamy texture preserves the essence of the plant, delivering a smooth, flavorful dab every time. Elevate your session with this small-batch, T-3 cold cure rosin.

