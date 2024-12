Strawberry Syrup Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder showcases a terpene profile rich in limonene and myrcene, with a touch of humulene. The aroma bursts with ripe freshness and candied sweetness, followed by creamy undertones and a subtle hint of gas. Extracted from fresh frozen plant material through ice-water extraction, capturing those dessert-like terps with precision. This full spectrum, T-3 live rosin badder offers a smooth and syrupy sweetness that perfectly embodies the strain’s namesake and makes for a flavor chaser’s treat.

