The Sunset Mac 0.5g Liquid Rosin Cartridge captures the bold, complex profile of this legendary strain. Dominated by limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, it delivers a refreshing citrus zest balanced with a warm, peppery spice and subtle floral undertones. Expect smooth, sweet dab-like vapes with creamy citrus and herbal notes, finishing with a hint of spice. Crafted for the purest flavor, this solventless rosin brings Sunset Mac's vibrant essence straight to your vape for consistent, controlled draws.

