The Soap Premium Flower hits different, blending Animal Mintz x Kush Mintz in a legendary collab between Cookies and Seed Junky Genetics. This hybrid flexes a gassy floral aroma laced with whiffs of straight-up petrol, while the flavor brings sweet vibes with a smooth, earthy fade. Those dense dark-green nugs? Straight-up dripping in sticky trichomes. Perfect for daytime sessions when you need to kick stress to the curb without slowing your roll. Balanced effects, killer aroma—The Soap is the real deal.

