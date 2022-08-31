About this product
West Coast Cure’s .5g Wakanda Rosin Cartridge is a solvent-free and terpene-rich vape cart. Extracted from the three-way cross of Cookies x OG Kush x Gorilla Glue, Wakanda’s Hybrid rosin has a sweet and gassy flavor profile of earth, petrol, and funk. The powerful flavor and euphoric high created by this half gram tank leaves the consumer feeling refreshed with an innovative outlook.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC