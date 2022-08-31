West Coast Cure’s .5g Wakanda Rosin Cartridge is a solvent-free and terpene-rich vape cart. Extracted from the three-way cross of Cookies x OG Kush x Gorilla Glue, Wakanda’s Hybrid rosin has a sweet and gassy flavor profile of earth, petrol, and funk. The powerful flavor and euphoric high created by this half gram tank leaves the consumer feeling refreshed with an innovative outlook.