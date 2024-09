Chill out with WCC's Watermelon Zlushie CUREbar, the Hybrid vape that’s cooler than a snow cone in July! This ready-to-use vape brings a smooth and satisfying experience, perfect for those looking to “zush” up their day. When clicked, vaped, and exhaled, its effect offers a refreshing ride that balances the best of both worlds — a relaxation vibe shift and the taste of summer.



An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

