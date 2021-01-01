West Coast Cure
WCC OG Pre-Roll - 1g
West Coast Cure's WCC OG CUREjoint is rolled from SoCal’s best OG flowers. Creating a powerful and proprietary joint with an unparalleled reputation, this joint sparks the individual’s creative flow while extinguishing any negative energy.
A perfect toke for a day-ending nightcap, the WCC OG Joint has a distinct diesel-kush aroma. A strong Indica-dominant hybrid that’s known for its lemon fuel flavors and pinesol aroma, WCC’s OG CUREjoints provide an extended respite of rest and relaxation. A great smoke for those moments of leisure.
* West Coast Cure CUREjoints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
