About this product

West Coast Cure's WCC OG CUREjoint is rolled from SoCal’s best OG flowers. Creating a powerful and proprietary joint with an unparalleled reputation, this joint sparks the individual’s creative flow while extinguishing any negative energy.



A perfect toke for a day-ending nightcap, the WCC OG Joint has a distinct diesel-kush aroma. A strong Indica-dominant hybrid that’s known for its lemon fuel flavors and pinesol aroma, WCC’s OG CUREjoints provide an extended respite of rest and relaxation. A great smoke for those moments of leisure.



* West Coast Cure CUREjoints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.