Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce is a terpy Indica dominant hybrid that produces a persuasive sweetness with an earthy savor. A sappy sauce with a citrus-infused blast of petrol decadence; the dab provides a therapeutic vape for those feeling a tad bit anxious or stressed.



Known for increasing the enjoyment of some night-time activities, the strain’s effect helps both the newly-wed and nearly dead enjoy a new take on their marital relationship. A carefree and euphoric concentrate that relaxes the mind and sedates the body, this sauce may work better as a celebratory, post-wedding day vape.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.