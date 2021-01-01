Loading…
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce 1g

About this product

Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce is a terpy Indica dominant hybrid that produces a persuasive sweetness with an earthy savor. A sappy sauce with a citrus-infused blast of petrol decadence; the dab provides a therapeutic vape for those feeling a tad bit anxious or stressed.

Known for increasing the enjoyment of some night-time activities, the strain’s effect helps both the newly-wed and nearly dead enjoy a new take on their marital relationship. A carefree and euphoric concentrate that relaxes the mind and sedates the body, this sauce may work better as a celebratory, post-wedding day vape.

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
