Wedding Cake Live Rosin Fresh Press is a tasty hybrid concentrate treat. Originally propagated by Seed Junky Genetics, the Wedding Cake flower crosses Triangle Kush and Animal Mints' genetics. These flowers are harvested at peak maturation and frozen as a means of retaining their delicious terpenes. The flowers are then washed into bubble hash before being pressed into rosin. Wedding Cake’s flavor has a delicious sweet doughy taste that's filled with notes of earth and vanilla. The aroma is skunky with hints of fresh-cut wood. As should be expected, a strong high accompanies this pleasant vape.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
