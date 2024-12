White Runtz Top Shelf Flower is a premium Hybrid phenotype of a Gelato x Zkittlez cross. A captivating flower with ripe trichomes, White Runtz’ aroma emits a rich bouquet of savory notes and exotic blossoms. Under a thick layer of frosty trichomes, the flowers have a dense and robust structure covered in shades of deep purple and dark green. Delivering a big hit of zest, it offers a nectar essence with a slight petrol punch. When enjoyed in the right environment, and with the right company, its effects help quiet the mind and spark insightful conversations.



