WCC’s Zoap 0.5g Liquid Rosin Cart is a next-level experience for hybrid lovers. Extracted using a solventless process from the finest flower, this half-gram cart extracts the full savor and effects of Zoap’s complex terpene profile. Packed with zesty limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, each pull delivers a smooth, zesty blend of floral notes and earthy undertones. Perfect for any time of day, Zoap strikes a balance between mental clarity and calming body relaxation. Whether you’re sparking creativity or unwinding, this clean and potent rosin cart has you covered with pure, full-spectrum goodness in every pull.

