 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. West Coast Smoke
West Coast Smoke Cover Photo

West Coast Smoke

The Best Smoke On The Westcoast

About West Coast Smoke

Our golden distillate is processed using AAA BC Bud. We use only the best to ensure your experience is unparalleled to any you’ve had before! We use 100% organic all natural terpenes for flavour profiles that are exquisite. The oil has been customized for each pen to ensure proper delivery so the user gets the best quality pulls. This innovation means that the user gets the full benefits without large flashy plumes. We strive for a high class product to take us into the next generation of cannabis users.