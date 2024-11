Looking to indulge? Then grab yourself some Apple Fritter! This balanced hybrid, a cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, is a true treat for the senses. Apple Fritter delivers a blissful blend of euphoria and relaxation, creating a calm, uplifting high that’s perfect for unwinding. Its flavor profile is as enticing as its effects, with sweet, fruity notes of fresh apple and pastry, finished by a touch of herbal earthiness. A favorite among connoisseurs, this strain is ideal for those moments when you want to relax while staying pleasantly elevated.



