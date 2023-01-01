Bake off is an indica dominant strain derived from Animal Face, Face Off, and BX2. This badder boast the aroma of hops, orange, cinnamon, lavender, and lime. Bake Off is good for both your body and your mind. It has has a calm, euphoric, cerebral head high which is good for relieving stress and anxiety. And, on the flip side, also offers a relaxing body high to melt away any pain or inflammation. Sounds like the perfect post work out treat!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 95.75%

Total THC: 85.25%

