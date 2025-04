You will go bananas for this indica strain, Bananas Foster. Derived from the classic Girl Scout Cookies and Banana OG, this concentrate has a cinnamon, orange, hops, pine and lavender aroma and flavor profile. Bananas Foster has been known to help with anxiety & pain relief and is the perfect strain to dab before indulging in an adult coloring book or a relaxing art form of your choice!

SOC: 91.45%

Total THC: 90.83%

