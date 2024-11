Cereal Milk is a balanced hybrid born from the distinctive cross of (Cookies x Cherry Pie) x Snowman. Reminiscent of your favorite morning cereal, this strain offers a sweet, creamy flavor that’s hard to resist, blending hints of sugary vanilla with a subtle earthiness. The high is as satisfying as its taste, delivering a calming euphoria that’s perfect for unwinding. Dominated by the terpene caryophyllene, Cereal Milk also brings soothing, sleep-promoting effects, making it an excellent choice for winding down. For a dreamy experience that lingers, treat yourself to Cereal Milk.



