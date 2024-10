Cherry Drop is a hybrid sensation that captures the bold, tart essence of ripe cherries, infused with the rich lineage of Cali OG and Cherry AK-47. With every inhale, you'll experience a tantalizing blend of citrus and spice that dances on the nose, setting the stage for a perfectly balanced high. Whether you're looking to uplift your spirits or unwind, Cherry Drop delivers a harmonious blend of relaxation and euphoria. No matter the time of day, this strain is your go-to chill pill, offering a flavorful escape whenever you need it.



