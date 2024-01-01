Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.



Pick your poison with our exceptional Durban Poison vape cartridge. This revered landrace sativa strain boasts distinct flavor and aroma notes of pine, spice, and earthiness, offering a truly invigorating experience. Known for its potent medicinal properties, Durban Poison is an excellent choice for alleviating pain and inflammation. Perfect for those who love to connect with nature, a deep inhale of Durban Poison will transport you to the great outdoors. Elevate your senses and embrace the natural power of this classic strain.



