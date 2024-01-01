Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency.



Tropicanna Banana is a sativa strain born from the vibrant Tropicanna Cookies and the luscious Banana Kush. This exquisite blend emits a delightful aroma of citrus and earthy notes with a hint of sweet banana. Tropicanna Banana stimulates both body and mind, enhancing creativity and invigorating your day. Perfect for a day out in the sun, this vape cartridge offers an uplifting and inspiring experience.



