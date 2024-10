Meet the Copilot Watermelon OG Flavored Liquid Live Diamond Cannabis Vape Cart! This vibrant vape offers a refreshing burst of juicy watermelon combined with the classic, earthy undertones of OG strains. Each puff delivers a sweet, succulent flavor that tantalizes the taste buds while providing a smooth, potent experience thanks to its live diamond infusion. Perfect for unwinding or elevating your mood, the Copiolt is your go-to companion for a delicious and balanced high. Enjoy the ride with this fruity favorite!

