Forbidden Fruit is an enchanting indica crafted from the sweet and tangy lineage of Tangie and Cherry Pie. With an aroma and flavor reminiscent of a lush fruit smoothie, each hit brings waves of juicy berries, citrus, and tropical undertones. This strain offers a truly delightful experience, blending euphoric, creative effects with a soothing body high that invites relaxation. Perfect for unwinding with a puzzle or enjoying a mellow evening, Forbidden Fruit promises 100% satisfaction for anyone seeking a flavorful escape!

read more