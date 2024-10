Guava Diesel is a vibrant hybrid that blends the tropical sweetness of Guava with the punchy, fuel-like essence of Sour Diesel. This strain delivers a heady, uplifting high, perfect for those seeking an energizing boost with a euphoric edge. Its aroma carries a mix of fruity, gassy notes layered with the unmistakable sour tang of diesel, making each hit a sensory delight. The flavor follows suit, combining sweet guava with earthy, peppery undertones. Whether you're embarking on a midday adventure or vibing to some live music, Guava Diesel is your perfect companion to keep your energy high and your mood even higher.



