Kush Breath Crumble is a potent indica concentrate with a bit of mystery in its lineage—Girl Scout Cookies crossed with an unknown strain. Its aroma is a delightful mix of earthy herbs and subtle sweet nuttiness, enticing your senses from the first whiff. Once you indulge, the tension melts from your body, making it perfect for easing chronic pain, stress, or insomnia. The deep relaxation it delivers is ideal for winding down, whether you’re seeking relief or simply craving a peaceful, restful night. Kush Breath Crumble is the go-to for anyone needing serious relaxation with a flavorful twist.



