Lemon OG | 14g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Lemon OG is a potent indica strain born from the vibrant cross of Lemon Skunk and OG #18. This strain captivates with its bold, skunky, and earthy aroma, complemented by subtle fruity undertones that make it truly unforgettable. Renowned for its heavy body high, Lemon OG melts away stress and offers deeply sedating effects, making it the perfect companion for winding down and achieving a restful night’s sleep. Whether you're seeking relaxation or relief, Lemon OG delivers—guaranteed to leave you 100% satisfied every time!

Lemon OG, also known as "Lemon OG Kush," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. Anything this skunky indica-hybrid lacks in longevity, it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

