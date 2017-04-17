Lemon OG is a potent indica strain born from the vibrant cross of Lemon Skunk and OG #18. This strain captivates with its bold, skunky, and earthy aroma, complemented by subtle fruity undertones that make it truly unforgettable. Renowned for its heavy body high, Lemon OG melts away stress and offers deeply sedating effects, making it the perfect companion for winding down and achieving a restful night’s sleep. Whether you're seeking relaxation or relief, Lemon OG delivers—guaranteed to leave you 100% satisfied every time!

read more