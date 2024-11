London Poundcake is a rich indica with an intriguing lineage, blending the smooth Sunset Sherbet with an undisclosed strain. Its creamy, berry-forward flavor combined with zesty lemon citrus offers a tantalizing aroma that sets the stage for a truly relaxing experience. This heavy-hitting indica delivers a calming, soothing body high that gently melts away tension, leaving you feeling peaceful and ready to unwind. Perfect for those who crave deep relaxation and restful sleep.



