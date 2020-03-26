West Coast Trading Company
Magic Melon
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Magic Melon effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!