Purple OG is a potent Indica strain born from the legendary OG Kush and Purple Kush. Its aroma is a captivating blend of pungent musk and rich berries, with a touch of sweetness on the inhale. Known for its powerful relaxation effects, Purple OG delivers deep sedation, making it ideal for unwinding in a cozy setting. This strain is perfect for those seeking an experience that melts away stress and tension, leaving behind a sense of calm that invites rest and tranquility.



