Purple Punch is a sweet and relaxing fusion of Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple, two indica dominant classics. Purple Punch keeps a dense bud structure with radiant trichome crystals, purple hues and a smooth smoke for the consumer’s delight. As this is a strong indica dominant flower, the effects of Purple Punch are preferred for managing nausea, stress, minor aches and makes for a great sleep aid.

SOC: 30.59%

Total THC: 26.55%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more