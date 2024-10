Step into relaxtion with Monster Cookies Solos, an exceptional indica crafted from the potent cross of Platinum OG and Yeti OG. With each puff, you'll be met by bold notes of diesel fuel and refreshing pine, creating a rich, full-bodied flavor experience. As the smooth smoke settles, a deeply soothing body high takes over, melting away stress and tension. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, these pre-rolls will leave you relaxed and ready to catch some ZZZ's.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more