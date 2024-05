Sour Tangie is a sativa strain derived from crossing East Coast Sour Diesel with Tangie. It smells of fresh orange rinds mixed with crushed peppercorns. Sour Tangie boosts your mood and increases energy, making this the perfect strain to consume at the start of a busy day.

SOC: 92.62%

Total THC: 81.22%

