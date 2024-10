Meet Thin Mint, the sophisticated sibling of the legendary Girl Scout Cookies, born from the iconic pairing of OG Kush and Durban Poison. This balanced hybrid is a masterpiece of relaxation and euphoria, offering full-body relief while uplifting your spirits. With its smooth ability to ease aches and pains, Thin Mint is a perfect companion for those seeking a calming yet joyful experience. Ideal for managing chronic pain and washing away the weight of depression, this strain delivers the best of both worlds—soothing your body while keeping your mind light and carefree!



