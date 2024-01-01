Firewalker is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain resulting from the crossing of Skywalker and Fire OG. This strain inherits a balanced blend of its parents’ genetics, offering a potent, uplifting experience with a burst of creativity and energy. It's aroma is a captivating mix of earthy pine, spicy kush, and subtle citrus, with hints of sweet floral undertones. The flavor profile follows suit, delivering a smooth combination of citrus zest, herbal spice, and a rich, earthy finish. The effects are typically cerebral and invigorating, providing users with mental clarity, focus, and an energizing euphoria that’s perfect for daytime use. It may help with boosting creativity, motivating activity, or alleviating stress and mild anxiety. The effects are long-lasting, making Firewalker ideal for those seeking a powerful, uplifting sativa experience.
Firewalker is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain resulting from the crossing of Skywalker and Fire OG. This strain inherits a balanced blend of its parents’ genetics, offering a potent, uplifting experience with a burst of creativity and energy. It's aroma is a captivating mix of earthy pine, spicy kush, and subtle citrus, with hints of sweet floral undertones. The flavor profile follows suit, delivering a smooth combination of citrus zest, herbal spice, and a rich, earthy finish. The effects are typically cerebral and invigorating, providing users with mental clarity, focus, and an energizing euphoria that’s perfect for daytime use. It may help with boosting creativity, motivating activity, or alleviating stress and mild anxiety. The effects are long-lasting, making Firewalker ideal for those seeking a powerful, uplifting sativa experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle. Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.