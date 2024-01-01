Firewalker is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain resulting from the crossing of Skywalker and Fire OG. This strain inherits a balanced blend of its parents’ genetics, offering a potent, uplifting experience with a burst of creativity and energy. It's aroma is a captivating mix of earthy pine, spicy kush, and subtle citrus, with hints of sweet floral undertones. The flavor profile follows suit, delivering a smooth combination of citrus zest, herbal spice, and a rich, earthy finish. The effects are typically cerebral and invigorating, providing users with mental clarity, focus, and an energizing euphoria that’s perfect for daytime use. It may help with boosting creativity, motivating activity, or alleviating stress and mild anxiety. The effects are long-lasting, making Firewalker ideal for those seeking a powerful, uplifting sativa experience.

