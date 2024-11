Grandaddy Purple is a legend in the cannabis world — even your grandma might know its name! With its celebrated lineage of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghani, this iconic indica boasts a luscious aroma of grape, berry, and subtle floral notes that tantalize the senses. A true classic, Grandaddy Purple delivers a deeply soothing body high that melts away aches and pains while sending your mind soaring into a blissful haze. Perfect for those nights when you need to sink into the couch and escape from the day’s worries, rollers offers a hassle-free way to enjoy this timeless strain in all its glory.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more