Born from a legendary lineage of Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold, Skunk #1 is a hybrid that delivers a truly memorable experience. Its bold mix of sour, skunky, and earthy aromas unfolds into a sensory journey unlike any other. With every puff, you're transported into a world of happiness, imagination, and a surge of uplifting energy. Perfect for sparking creativity or simply unwinding, this strain clears away the stress of the day, leaving room for inspiration and joy to take flight. With rollers, the simplicity of enjoying top-tier, ground flower has never been easier.



