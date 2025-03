Wifi OG is an indica OG Kush Phenotype. This strain is known for its stoney, euphoric and cerebral head high as well as its calming and relaxing body high. This strain has an aroma of hops, orange, cinnamon, lavender, and pine with a matching smooth flavor. The combination of the mellow body high and happy head high makes this a perfect end of the day relaxation strain. Whether you have plans to surf the internet or bing watch your favorite tv show in a state of bliss, we’ve got you covered.

SOC: 93.63%

Total THC: 82.49%

