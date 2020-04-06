About this strain
Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
Ghost OG effects
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
