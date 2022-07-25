Grateful Breath X Cherry Puff. Indica dominant hybrid that tastes liker sweet berries, spicy pine, and muddled cherries. The scent is pine trees and fresh earth, with a spicy, herbed berry undertone. Buds are round with skinny amber hairs and thick matching trichomes. It can treat headaches, depression, stress, and eye pressure. Grateful Puff cannabis strain is best for evening usage. Grateful Puff cannabis strain's high starts with a mental lift that creates a head tingle.