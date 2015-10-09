About this strain
Sunset Haze is what you get when you combine Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry, two flavorful parent strains that represent the opposite ends of the sativa-indica spectrum. Much like a summer sunset, this hybrid’s buds burst with hues of pink, purple, and red. It inherits a medley of fruity flavors, from ripe berry and watermelon to the sweet citrus notes of its Tangerine Haze parent. Expect an active and uplifting cerebral buzz from Sunset Haze, one that keeps the creativity flowing while also keeping your muscles fully relaxed.
Sunset Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!