About this strain
Mega Jackpot is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes genetics from Jack Herer, Northern Lights, and Haze. The three-way combination creates a potent strain with flavors of grape and vanilla. The effects from Mega Jackpot create a cerebral energy that incites creativity and happiness. While not the easiest strain to grow, seasoned growers will appreciate Mega Jackpot’s purple hues and high THC content.
Mega Jackpot effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
38% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
23% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
