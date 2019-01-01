 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. White Buffalo
White Buffalo

Our White Buffalo gold syringes come in medical grade glass syringes for easy dabbing!
Great shot of our White Buffalo Gold Distillate fresh from extraction!
Our White Buffalo wax, shatter, and crumble is made using high quality, locally grown cannabis
Our White Buffalo salve and lotions are great for those who are looking for isolated relief!
Out White Buffalo BHO oil retains more of the benefits of the whole plant!
About White Buffalo

White Buffalo is made by Marisol in Pueblo West, CO using top shelf cannabis flower. All of our products are locally made in Pueblo and use locally grown marijuana. The White Buffalo brand makes full extract cannabis oil (referred to as White Buffalo Tar), wax, shatter, crumble, distillate, salves, lotions, and rectal suppositories. Just as many Native American communities view the White Buffalo as being a sacred entity, cannabis is a plant from the creator this is meant to heal our bodies.