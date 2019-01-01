White Buffalo is made by Marisol in Pueblo West, CO using top shelf cannabis flower. All of our products are locally made in Pueblo and use locally grown marijuana. The White Buffalo brand makes full extract cannabis oil (referred to as White Buffalo Tar), wax, shatter, crumble, distillate, salves, lotions, and rectal suppositories. Just as many Native American communities view the White Buffalo as being a sacred entity, cannabis is a plant from the creator this is meant to heal our bodies.