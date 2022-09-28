Get Ready to feel focused, driven and tuned in while unwinding the inflammation in your body activating a Vitality that will last all day. Our unique combination of Full Spectrum CBD with organic adaptogenic herbs will enhance your body mind and spirit, shake off any hang over, enliven your training and shorten your recovery time.

Effects are felt in 15-20 minutes after one full dropper! Ready for a perk other then coffee? Enjoy Wellness that will increase daily as you partake in this new next level preventive medicinal approach to your health!

TOTEM: The hawk watches from above and sees the bigger picture with a sharpness along with endless vitality. Allow the hawk to lead you to your greatness strength.



INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil*, Maca*, Cordyceps*, Reishi*, Peppermint*, Full Spectrum CBD. (* indicates Organic)