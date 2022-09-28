LEGENDARY $42

2,000 YEAR OLD ANCIENT AYURVEDIC FORMULATION TO INCREASE YOUR SEXUAL ENERGY AND SENSITIVITY FOR MEN



LION SYMBOLISM



An awakened Lion leads with his heart, guides those around him to next levels of living while fully expressing his strength, vitality and legendary sexual performance inspiring all those around to open to the beauty of being awake.



INGREDIENTS: Cannabis Oil Organic flax seed, ashwagandha root, safed musali root, saffron, cinnamon bark, cardamom seed, rosemary, tribulus terrestris mixed with limonene terpene THC/CBD 1:1



APPLICATION: Vape anytime for an uplifting aphrodisiac effect, increase in stamina and enhancement of sensual sensitives. Specifically designed for men.