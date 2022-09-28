Welcome to our handy hide anywhere Shooter edition of our Tranquility formula with 10 mg of CBD in each shot! Hide them in your handbag, car, by the bed...Anywhere you feel you may need a deep exhale to relax.... Our little shots of relaxation potion will help you take it down a notch!

Relax into that serene part of your life with the assistance of our very special Tranquility formula ready to unwind any anxiety, ease physical tension, uplift depression and become your most favorite sleep aid. Our Full Spectrum CBD will unwind your bodies inflammation response while the array of other organic herbs will relax the nervous system, enhance happy thoughts, assist in deep restful sleep and create an overall wellness you'll love!



Effects are felt in 15-20 minutes, enjoy the calm this magical alchemy brings!



enter calm & relaxation

gain peace of mind

ease your muscles

create restful sleep

Hangover cure

Muscle Recovery

TOTEM: The whale moves with grace, intentionally creating flow through life. Relaxing more and more with every motion, allow whale’s playfulness to bring you back to a balanced and graceful state.



INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil*, Kava Kava*, Skull Cap*, Vanilla Beans*, Chamomile*, Full Spectrum CBD (* indicates Organic)