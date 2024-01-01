EMBRACE THE SPECTRUM! Our SHATTER takes center stage, showcasing a beautiful array of colors from crystal clear to warm amber. Delicately crafted in a meticulous process, this extract is as captivating as the kaleidoscope itself. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a curious newcomer, our SHATTER is the perfect introduction to the wonders of dabbables.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.